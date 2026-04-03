The Seattle Mariners on Thursday reinstated shortstop JP Crawford from the 10-day injured list.

Crawford, 31, had been out of action with right shoulder inflammation that originated during spring training, limiting him to just seven games and 18 at-bats in camp. He also received a cortisone shot before opening the season on the injured list and ultimately missed Seattle's first seven regular-season games.

Before rejoining the active roster, Crawford completed a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. A scheduled second rehab outing was canceled due to rain.

The 6-foot, 202-pound infielder is coming off a well-rounded 2025 season in which he produced a .265 batting average (151-for-570) with 69 runs, 24 doubles, 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, and eight stolen bases, to go with a .352 on-base percentage and .722 OPS. His 3.8 bWAR last season was the second-highest of his career. Over nine MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Mariners, he owns a .248 average with 67 home runs and 344 RBIs across 930 games.

Throughout the years, Crawford has worked his way to the top of the franchise leaderboard for games played at shortstop, surpassing Alex Rodriguez. He has been a constant in Seattle since arriving in 2019, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. Across seven seasons with the team, the 2020 Gold Glove Award winner has compiled a .250/.341/.369 slash line with a .710 OPS, along with 62 home runs and 164 doubles.

In corresponding roster moves, the Mariners optioned infielder Ryan Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma after he went hitless in two at-bats this season. Right-hander Ryan Loutos was placed on unconditional release waivers.

Seattle will begin its first road series of the season on Friday versus the Los Angeles Angels.