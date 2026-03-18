Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford is dealing with a shoulder concern. The Mariners are closely monitoring Crawford's injury, and on Wednesday Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times provided an update on the situation.

“JP Crawford had an injection in his shoulder and will be down a few days. Dan Wilson wasn’t certain whether he’d be ready for opening day,” Divish wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

His Opening Day status is in question at the moment, but the hope is that Crawford will not have to miss too much time overall. With that being said, the Mariners will certainly proceed with caution.

The 31-year-old infielder has played in Seattle since the 2019 season. In 2025, Crawford hit .265/.352/.370 across 157 total games played. He added 12 home runs, 24 doubles and eight stolen bases.

Article Continues Below

The Mariners will have to think about a potential shortstop replacement to begin the '26 season. Leo Rivas could be a candidate. Top prospect Colt Emerson could also emerge as an option. The Mariners have a number of different approaches they could take.

With that being said, there is still a chance that Crawford will be ready for Opening Day. Nothing has been officially announced as of this story's writing. Regardless, Seattle will begin to at least consider possible other candidates given the overall situation.

The Mariners will continue to provide updates on JP Crawford's injury status as they are made available. Meanwhile, Seattle will play the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon in a spring training game, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.