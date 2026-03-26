Cal Raleigh enters 2026 with massive expectations—and for good reason. The Seattle Mariners catcher has already redefined power at his position, and projections for the upcoming season now center on historic production, MVP contention, and the continued strength of Seattle’s lineup.

Raleigh is no longer a breakout story. He is the engine—and the identity—of a club built to win now. After a record-setting 2025 campaign, the question is no longer whether he can maintain his elite status, but rather how high he can elevate the standard. That urgency is underscored by the club's 2025 ALCS run—the closest the franchise has come to a World Series appearance—before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays, a result that only sharpens the focus on finishing the job in 2026.

Prediction 1: Raleigh records back-to-back 45-plus home run seasons

The 2025 Home Run Derby champion’s 60-home run campaign fundamentally reshaped expectations for offensive production from a catcher, shifting the conversation from peak performance to long-term sustainability.

No primary catcher in MLB history has hit 45 or more home runs in consecutive seasons. Raleigh is uniquely positioned to become the first.

His trajectory supports the case. He hit 30 home runs in 2023, followed by 34 in 2024, before erupting in 2025. This is not a fluke—it’s a clear pattern of growth.

Raleigh has sharpened his swing mechanics, significantly improved his contact quality, and consistently punishes mistakes at an elite rate. Even accounting for natural regression, a 45-home run season remains well within reach.

Context matters, too. The Mariners’ lineup provides enough protection to prevent pitchers from working around him every night. More competitive at-bats translate to more opportunities to do damage.

Durability is another key factor. The switch-hitting catcher’s ability to handle a heavy workload behind the plate gives him more plate appearances than most at the position, creating additional opportunities to produce.

If he reaches that 45-home run threshold again, Raleigh won’t just lead his position—he’ll continue to redefine it.

Prediction 2: Raleigh finishes in the top three in AL MVP voting

Elite power alone does not secure MVP votes—complete, two-way impact does. Raleigh already brings that to the table.

His MVP case is built on more than home runs. He gets on base, controls the strike zone, manages a pitching staff, and provides strong defensive value. Few players offer that level of all-around contribution.

Article Continues Below

Raleigh’s 2025 season already placed him among the league’s elite. A comparable season in 2026 would firmly position him in the heart of the MVP race. A 7-plus WAR campaign is not just possible—it’s realistic if he stays healthy.

Team success will also play a pivotal role. If Seattle contends for—or wins—the AL West, Raleigh’s candidacy gains momentum. MVP voting has long been influenced by team performance, and Raleigh sits squarely at the center of the Mariners’ narrative.

His contract extension further reinforces his stature as the franchise cornerstone. With that designation comes increased visibility, heightened expectations, and more opportunities to shape the national conversation.

If Raleigh pairs elite power with steady defense and leadership, he won’t merely appear on MVP ballots—he’ll be near the top of them.

Final Outlook on Cal Raleigh’s 2026 Season

Raleigh stands at a rare intersection of talent, timing, and opportunity. He is in his prime, plays a premium position, and anchors a legitimate contender.

That combination invites history—not just individually, but for a franchise still chasing its first World Series appearance.

The 2026 season could deliver another power milestone—and potentially the highest individual honors in the game. It could also help push the Mariners closer to breaking through their longest-standing barrier.

Both predictions stem from the same underlying reality. The Mariners catcher is no longer chasing expectations—he is setting them.