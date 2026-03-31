The Seattle Mariners are looking for revenge. Last season, the Mariners came as close as they've ever been to winning the World Series. They fell just short in the AL Championship Series, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7. Now, after they've had a taste of what it's like, Seattle is looking to return to the postseason.

The Mariners certainly wouldn't mind if some of their players get some important milestones in the process. Veteran right-hander Luis Castillo took the mound for Seattle in the first game of their three-game series against the New York Yankees. Castillo was once again excellent for his team, pitching six scoreless innings for Seattle with seven strikeouts.

The last strikeout was a momentous one for Castillo. With one out in the sixth inning, Castillo was up against reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Already at 92 pitches on the night, the Mariners starter was all but guaranteed to be taken out after the inning. Castillo served up a beauty, an inside breaking ball that caught Judge swinging. The Yankees star tried to check his swing, but to no avail, as an appeal to the first base umpire gave Castillo the strikeout.

1500! Luis Castillo gets Aaron Judge for his 1,500th career strikeout 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kALdAf75U1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

That strikeout was Castillo's 1,500th strikeout. Over the entirety of the MLB's existence, only 234 pitchers have gotten that number in their careers. The Mariners pitcher allowed just two hits and two walks in his first start of the MLB season.

At the time of writing, the Mariners are tied with the Yankees at the bottom of the ninth inning with Seattle up to bat. Seattle held a 1-0 lead since the second inning after a Randy Arozarena RBI, but Ben Rice tied the game in the seventh inning after Castillo exited the game. Seattle will have a chance to walk off New York and improve to 3-2 on the season even with Cal Raleigh struggling to start the year.