What briefly became one of the more unexpected storylines of the World Baseball Classic now appears to be fully behind the Seattle Mariners. Outfielder Randy Arozarena issued a public apology to teammate Cal Raleigh, putting an end to any lingering tension just days before Opening Day.

“I understand that with Opening Day a few days away, I don’t want it to be a distraction,” Arozarena said in a statement released by the team. “Cal and I have talked and I apologized for what I said after the game. Nothing in the WBC takes away from the fact that we are brothers and teammates. He’s family, and we are both focused on helping the Mariners win the World Series.”

The situation stemmed from a moment during pool play in the World Baseball Classic when Arozarena extended his hand to Raleigh at the plate, only for Raleigh to decline, following Team USA’s pregame approach. What might have been a minor interaction escalated after the game, when Arozarena made emotional comments that quickly went viral.

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Since returning to camp, both players have made it clear there is no bad blood. Raleigh echoed that sentiment after the two spoke privately. “We talked it out and everything went great,” Raleigh said. “Randy knows that I love him and he’s a brother. It’s in the past and none of us are carrying this forward.”

Their on-field interaction during a recent spring training game reinforced that message, as the two shared a casual fist bump in the postgame line. Mariners manager Dan Wilson also downplayed the situation, emphasizing the strength of the clubhouse. “It’s a special group. They love each other,” he said.

With the regular season approaching, the Mariners appear fully focused on moving forward. What once looked like a potential distraction has instead turned into a reminder of the team’s chemistry and shared goals heading into 2026.