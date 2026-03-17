JP Crawford has been dealing with a shoulder injury since about the time spring training began. On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners received an update on his injury following his latest doctor's visit.

The 31-year-old shortstop had imaging on his shoulder, and reports indicate the results were clean, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. It sounds as though Crawford is making progress with Opening Day right around the corner.

“JP Crawford is in the metroplex visiting Dr. Keith Meister to have his shoulder checked. Imaging was clean, but the Ms want to make sure they are treating it properly.”

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It's still not clear if Crawford will be ready to play by the beginning of the regular season. However, it doesn't sound like the injury is too serious. The Mariners will likely continue monitoring his shoulder in the coming weeks before making a final decision on his status for Opening Day.

The good news is that JP Crawford has played in some spring training games despite dealing with the shoulder injury. Mariners manager Dan Wilson is slow-playing Crawford to help manage the injury. All things considered, this does not appear to be a serious injury whatsoever. But the veteran shortstop will be getting a rest day on Tuesday, March 17, when the Mariners play split games against the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

JP Crawford will be playing his 10th season in MLB in 2026. He's been a solid shortstop throughout most of his career, as he aims to remain consistent for the Mainers this season. He ended the 2025 campaign with a .265 batting average and .352 OBP while recording 151 hits, 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.