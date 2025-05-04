The Seattle Mariners are off to a stellar start in 2025. So far, this year's squad is 20-12 and in first place in the AL West by three games. And the Mariners made some franchise history with their 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

USA TODAY Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale recapped the significance of this result in a post on Twitter.

“The sizzling Seattle Mariners, 2-1 winners over the Texas Rangers, have now won eight consecutive series for the first time since 2022, winning 16 of their last 20 games. If the season ended today, Dan Wilson would be the overwhelming winner of the AL Manager of the Year award.”

The Mariners look like legit Pennant contenders

The American League feels more open than ever in 2025, giving the Mariners the chance to do something unprecedented. The franchise had never made a World Series in its 48-year history. And only recently, two years ago, did Seattle break a more than 20-year playoff drought. But it's a new era, and this roster has the components of a contender. The team MVP has so far been star catcher Cal Raleigh. The 2024 Golden Glove winner has been a reliable power hitter throughout his career, but he's taken it to the next level in 2025.

Raleigh leads the league in homers to this point with twelve. Bryan Woo is also off to a very encouraging start from behind the mound. The 25-year-old is currently 4-1 with a 2.58 ERA and WHIP that ranks fourth in MLB. The Mariners are off to this great start, even with their young two-time All-Star, Julio Rodriguez, struggling heavily at the plate.

Seattle will ultimately look to continue its winning streak against the Rangers on Sunday. The streak has extended to six games and already includes a sweep of one AL West opponent. It's a long season, and several teams in the division pose serious threats.

Right now, the most formidable threat looks like the Houston Astros, who have won four straight AL West crowns. The Rangers are additionally just a year removed from winning their first World Series in franchise history. It's a long way to October; however, Seattle is in a good place and needs to continue this positive momentum. As more key players return from injury and find their sea legs while the season continues, this group should continue to rack up the wins.