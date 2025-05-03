The Seattle Mariners have a two-game lead over the second-place Athletics in the American League West thanks to a strong 19-12 start this season. The team has been powered by another excellent campaign from Cal Raleigh, who’s gaining a reputation as the best catcher in baseball.

Raleigh’s defense and durability are praise-worthy. But most importantly, he rakes. And on Friday night, Raleigh lit up the scoreboard, driving in five runs as the Mariners routed the Texas Rangers 13-1.

Raleigh’s monster game included a solo home run and a grand slam. After the offensive onslaught, he now has a Major League-leading 12 homers on the season.

CAL RALEIGH GOES GRAND 🔥 His second homer of the night and his league-leading 12th bomb! pic.twitter.com/BeuR0huQYg — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mariners’ backstop had been tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the most home runs in baseball entering play on Friday. He’s now surpassed the two-time MVP.

Cal Raleigh has the Mariners looking like contenders

In addition to the 12 long balls, Raleigh has six doubles, 23 RBI and 21 runs scored with a .242/.350/.592 slash line.

Judge didn’t leave the yard in the Yankees’ 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Friday. He did, however, go 2-4 with a double and a triple. The reigning American League MVP is slashing a ridiculous .430/.521/.777 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and a league-leading 32 RBI and 30 runs scored.

Judge has put up video game numbers for the Yankees, leading the team to a 19-13 record and a two-game lead over the second-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

The Mariners, meanwhile, have won five straight games and 15 of their last 19. In addition to Raleigh’s torrid play, Seattle’s hot streak has been fueled by Jorge Polanco and Dylan Moore, who made franchise history after being named Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. It’s the first time Mariners players won the award consecutively since Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffy Jr. in 1998.

The Mariners look to extend their win streak when they take on the Texas Rangers Saturday for game two of a three-game series. The Rangers are struggling mightily at the plate and have lost eight of their last 10 contests.