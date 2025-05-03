The Seattle Mariners are dealing with injuries just like every other team in Major League Baseball. Even without pitchers like Logan Gilbert, though, Dan Wilson's crew is off to a great start. The Mariners will get a much-needed boost to their bullpen with the return of Matt Brash, whose return is a welcome sight for closer Andres Munoz.

Munoz will have Brash setting up saves for him for the first time since 2023. The 26-year-old reliever spent the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Before his absence, Brash was one of the better relievers in the league, winning nine games and racking up 24 holds in his last full season, chipping in four saves along the way.

The team reinstated Brash from the injured list on Saturday, optioning Troy Taylor to open up a roster spot, according to My Northwest Mariners writer Shannon Drayer. The news marks the first time this season that the Seattle bullpen is whole. Now, the only thing standing between Seattle and a healthy pitching staff is the recovery of Gilbert and George Kirby. Both are on the IL, but are inching closer to their returns to the mound.

Despite being without his best setup man for the first part of the year, Wilson is pressing all the right buttons. The Mariners are playing well, earning one of David Schoenfield's best grades when the ESPN writer evaluated each team.

Brash was excellent in 2023, and he might have more opportunities to play with leads this season. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh is having a career year, leading the offense alongside Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. His clutch pitching will be important as the games starting becoming more important for the Mariners down the stretch.

Seattle is a contender in the American League this season, and Brash's return only makes them better. They'll need it as the Mariners fend off the Athletics, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers atop their division.