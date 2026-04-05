Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell put on a show against the Seattle Mariners, robbing three potential home runs. His Angels teammates celebrated accordingly after the game.

Thanks in part to Adell's defensive work, Los Angeles earned a 1-0 victory. As the outfielder was being interview, he earned himself a Gatorade bath, via Talkin' Baseball.

First ever Gatorade bath earned solely because of defense? pic.twitter.com/7ME2D111VR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

One home run robbery in a game is impressive enough. But to take home three required a superhero-esqe performance from Adell. Especially in a one-run game, each defensive web gem literally saved the game. He may have went just 1-of-3 at the dish himself, but Adell carried the Angels to a victory over the Mariners.

Jo Adell robbed three home runs on the same night, the type of thing that would feel insane for a movie. pic.twitter.com/WpdvyjXO3w — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 5, 2026

As the Angels continue their 2026 campaign, they'll be relying on Adell continuing to play strong defense in right field. With Mike Trout in center, Los Angeles would seemingly have one of the stronger defensive outfielders when healthy. The Angels can't count on home run robs every time, but they at least know a lot of ground will be covered.

When it comes to Adell, Los Angeles remains hopeful that his bat will match his glove in the long run. It did in 2025, as the outfielder hit 37 home runs and 98 RBIs. That came with a .238 batting average, so the Angels will look for a bit more consistency. However, they'll take those power numbers every year in the middle of their lineup.

Still only 27-years-old, Adell is doing everything in his power to remain the long-term right fielder. His work on Saturday certainly helped his case.