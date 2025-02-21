The Seattle Mariners have added another power bat to their roster, signing first baseman Rowdy Tellez to a minor league contract with an invite to MLB spring training. The move provides Seattle with additional depth at first base and designated hitter as the team begins its preparations for the 2025 season.

“Rowdy Tellez to the Mariners. Minors deal. MLB camp invite.” via Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

Tellez, 29, is looking to rebound after an inconsistent 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He started the season struggling at the plate, hitting just .177/.239/.223 through the first two months. However, he found his rhythm during the summer, batting .310 with a .533 slugging percentage from June through August. Unfortunately, his production dipped again in September, leading to his release just before he could trigger a $200,000 bonus in his contract.

Despite his up-and-down season, Tellez still managed to hit 13 home runs and drive in 56 RBIs over 421 plate appearances. His biggest asset remains his power, as he has launched 61 home runs over the past three seasons, including a career-high 35 homers with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022.

Rowdy Tellez looks to add depth to the Mainers lineup

Seattle had been looking to bolster its first base depth, particularly as a platoon partner for Luke Raley. The club signed veteran Donovan Solano earlier in the offseason, but visa issues have delayed his arrival to spring training. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Solano is not expected to report to Peoria, Arizona, until at least February 21.

Tellez could serve as a temporary fill-in for Solano or even compete for a designated hitter role. With Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger also in the DH mix, his path to an Opening Day roster spot remains uncertain. If he does not make the big league squad, he could start the season in Triple-A Tacoma and be a depth option if injuries occur.

While Tellez lacks defensive versatility, having played only first base and DH in his seven-year career, his left-handed power makes him an intriguing option. The Mariners struggled with offensive consistency last season, and if Tellez can recapture some of his 2022 form, he could become a valuable piece in the lineup. Regardless of how his role develops, Seattle now has another big bat in camp, providing additional depth and competition as they shape their roster for the upcoming season.