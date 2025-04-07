What looked like the catch of the year turned into a nightmare moment for the Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles. In the ninth inning of Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Robles made a jaw-dropping grab that immediately sparked concern.

Sprinting into foul territory in right field, he fully extended over the low railing to rob Patrick Bailey of extra bases. Robles crashed into the netting, flipping over the wall, and landed hard — clearly in pain as he clutched his left shoulder. He was carted off the field moments later, his teammates and trainers rushing to his side. Mariners manager Dan Wilson later confirmed it was a shoulder-related injury, and Robles is undergoing further testing at Oracle Park.

Victor Robles exits the game after making an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/uJb3XG7AFD — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He’s such a force,” Wilson said. “Big hits, the great defense that he plays. He causes a lot of havoc on the bases, doing what he does out there. He’s a great guy to have at the top of your lineup. That’s why we’re hoping for the best.”

Giants sweep the Mariners after Victor Robles sacrificed his body for his team

Robles, 31, had started 2025 right where he left off last season — hot. Through 10 games, he was hitting .273 with three RBIs and three stolen bases. In 2024, he hit .328 for Seattle and went 30-for-31 in stolen base attempts, earning a two-year, $9.75 million extension with a club option through 2027. It was a massive rebound for a player whose career had been sidetracked by injuries during his time with the Nationals.

“He made all that effort,” center fielder Julio Rodríguez said. “But it was at a high cost. I just noticed he was in pain and called the trainers immediately.”

The Giants ended up winning on the next pitch — a walk-off single by Wilmer Flores — but it was Robles’ health that lingered long after the final score.

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski, familiar with the ballpark’s quirky layout, praised the presence of netting where Robles landed. “Who knows what could have happened?” Yastrzemski said. “It’s one of those things where you hope he’s OK. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The play could’ve been ruled foul, but Robles made the catch anyway — a testament to his hustle and grit. “That’s not who he is,” Mariners starter Bryan Woo said of the idea of letting the ball drop. “He’s got the respect of everybody in the clubhouse.”

Seattle now faces tough questions. With few ready-made replacements, the Mariners may need to get creative. Dylan Moore is filling in at third for the injured Jorge Polanco. Luke Raley could shift to the outfield, while first base duties get split between Donovan Solano, Tyler Locklear, or Austin Shenton. Dominic Canzone is also an option from Triple-A. No matter what the Mariners do next, they’ll be hoping for good news on Robles — a player who’s fought his way back before and, if history is any indicator, isn’t done fighting yet.