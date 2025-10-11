The Seattle Mariners ended their playoff drought without a postseason series win by advancing to the 2025 ALCS after a five-game series victory over the Detroit Tigers. The club's last playoff series win came in 2001, when they beat the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) before falling to the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The new triumph finally closes the Mariners playoff drought that spanned nearly a quarter century.

Leading that celebration was outfielder Julio Rodriguez, one of the cornerstones of the Mariners. The steady presence and clutch play helped carry Seattle through the intense AL Division Series. After the 15-inning Game 5 win in front of over 47,000 fans at T-Mobile Park, the 24-year-old outfielder joined Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter for an on-field interview that perfectly captured the emotion of the moment.

Fox Sports: MLB shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the young star delivering a heartfelt message to fans after the Mariners vs. Tigers series finale.

“I'm just so happy that we were able to play a good ballgame for them. Hopefully we can finish this mission that we are on right now.”

That statement reflected the unity between the players and the Mariners faithful. Rodriguez’s leadership has helped define this postseason run, with his mix of energy and humility making him one of the faces of the club. His ability to deliver under pressure, reaching base in every postseason game so far, has fueled further belief that Seattle’s championship window has finally opened.

The ALDS victory was more than just a series win. It marked a symbolic breakthrough for the Mariners, whose journey to the 2025 ALCS now reflects perseverance, growth, and a fanbase reawakened after decades of heartbreak. As Seattle prepares to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in Game 1 with a trip to the World Series on the line, optimism is surging across the city. Rodriguez’s mission remains unfinished, but for the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Mariners are one step closer to rewriting their history.