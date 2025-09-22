John Mozeliak’s office at Busch Stadium looks like a museum of baseball history — binders, books, paintings, and mementos stacked neatly, reminders of nearly three decades with the St. Louis Cardinals. But soon, he’ll have to pack it all up. On Sept. 21, when the Cardinals hosted the Milwaukee Brewers in their home finale, Mozeliak was honored on the field before watching from a suite with his family. At season’s end, the 56-year-old president of baseball operations is officially stepping away.

“I know it’s the right time, but the thing that’s scary is how does one spend their time now?” Mozeliak told USA TODAY Sports. After 30 years in the game, the thought of not being needed at a ballpark is foreign. He plans to take three months off before deciding what comes next, keeping his options open but not rushing into anything.

Mozeliak’s career began in unlikely fashion — delivering pizzas and throwing batting practice for the Colorado Rockies before joining the Cardinals in 1995. Under his leadership as general manager and then president of baseball operations, the Cardinals became one of baseball’s most consistent winners: 10 postseason trips, two pennants, and the 2011 World Series championship. That Fall Classic remains his proudest memory. “It’s pretty hard to beat Game 6, just the ups and downs of what took place that night,” he recalled. “To be the one presented that trophy, it’s pretty special.”

Cardinals best moments recalled by GM

Two players most associated with his tenure are Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. Mozeliak bought a ball signed by Molina during his rookie season — now faded but priceless — and oversaw his rise to a likely Hall of Fame career. As scouting director, he also drafted Pujols, the 13th-round pick who became one of the greatest right-handed hitters ever. Pujols’ 2022 return for a farewell season, when he joined the 700-home run club, was especially meaningful. “That was storybook,” Mozeliak said. “It was not only cool he came back to St. Louis, but just how productive he was.”

The Cardinals, once models of stability, are now entering a rebuild after back-to-back disappointing seasons. Mozeliak believes his exit opens the door for fresh leadership, including Chaim Bloom, whom he hired 19 months ago. “I felt like it started with me, and it was either really trying to do a major reset or let someone else come in and give it a shot,” he explained.

For Mozeliak, St. Louis will always be home. He’ll soon be just another fan, enjoying Cardinals baseball from his living room with a glass of wine. “I’m not going to miss the games,” he admitted. “But I’m really going to miss the people.”