St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has been dealing with a knee injury. On Friday, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol provided an update on the outfielder, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“Oli Marmol said Jordan Walker (left knee inflammation) has responded ‘really well' to treatment and the hope is he’ll be back in spring games starting Saturday,” Woo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Assuming no setbacks occur, it appears that Walker could return soon. An exact return date has yet to be officially set, but Saturday is reportedly a possibility.

The 22-year-old was once regarded as a top prospect. The Cardinals still believe in his ceiling. He has not played up to his expectations across 168 total big league games, but again, he is only 22.

In 2023, Walker appeared in 117 games and hit.276 with a .787 OPS. It was a respectable start to his time at the MLB level. Many people around the baseball world felt that Walker would break out in 2024. However, he ended up playing in only 51 total games during the '24 campaign, hitting just .201 with a .619 OPS during that span.

Overall, Walker owns a .255/.317/.423/.740 slash line at the big league level. Those numbers are not exactly jaw-dropping, but Walker has displayed signs of potential. If he can stay healthy in 2024, Walker may realistically take the next step forward in his career.

At the moment, Jordan Walker is focused on returning to the Cardinals lineup as soon as possible. As Woo reported, there seems to be a chance of Walker playing on Saturday. If he does return this weekend, that would provide him with plenty of time to prepare for the 2025 regular season.

The Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays will go head-to-head in Florida on Saturday afternoon in a spring training affair. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST.