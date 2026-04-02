The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached the point where every decision carries weight. This is no longer a rebuilding franchise throwing darts at the board but a team trying to sustain momentum in a loaded AFC. That distinction means the stakes rise and the temptation to chase upside must be balanced with discipline. The 2026 NFL Draft will test that balance. With fewer premium picks and several subtle roster gaps, Jacksonville cannot afford to miss. Sometimes, the biggest wins in the draft are about who you pass on. For a team trying to turn promise into consistency, avoiding the wrong prospects could be just as important as finding the right ones.

Stabilizing the foundation

Jacksonville entered the 2026 free agency cycle with a clear mandate to stabilize the infrastructure. The front office made waves early by bringing in center Robert Hainsey and the versatile Patrick Mekari. They should ensure Trevor Lawrence stays upright. By restructuring veteran deals for Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray, the Jaguars also managed to navigate a tight salary cap situation. They prioritized the retention of key secondary pieces like Keith Taylor and Christian Braswell, too.

The approach was measured, deliberate, and rooted in continuity. Jacksonville reinforced identity. Protect the quarterback, maintain defensive cohesion, and avoid long-term cap pitfalls. It’s the kind of strategy that doesn’t dominate news cycles but often translates into sustained competitiveness.

Painful departures

However, the “calculated” part of this offseason came with a cost. The departures of Travis Etienne Jr and Devin Lloyd were emotional and structural losses. Etienne’s explosiveness and Lloyd’s presence at the second level were integral to what Jacksonville had built.

Sure, the additions of Matt Dickerson and Eric Murray help patch certain areas. However, they don’t replace the impact of those departures. The roster, as it stands, feels thinner in critical spots, particularly at linebacker.

Gladstone has emphasized flexibility, but the depth chart tells a more nuanced story. Jacksonville may not be forced into drafting for need. Still, it would be a mistake to ignore the realities of what’s been lost. The margin between efficiency and vulnerability is razor-thin, and the draft will determine which side the Jaguars fall on.

Gaping hole

Despite the flurry of moves in March, the Jaguars’ biggest need heading is interior defensive pressure. Yes, the edge-rushing duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker remains one of the most feared tandems in the league. That said, the lack of a consistent “pocket-collapser” in the middle is the Achilles' heel of this unit. DaVon Hamilton is a reliable run-stuffer, but the Jaguars are lacking that interior twitch. Without a first-round pick this year, the pressure is on the scouting department to find a Day 2 diamond. If they fail to address the defensive tackle position or the vacancy left by Lloyd at linebacker, the Jaguars risk letting the elite signal-callers of the AFC pick them apart all season long.

Stay away from Christen Miller

On the surface, Christen Miller looks like the answer. He has the size, the pedigree, and the flashes that suggest he could anchor a defensive front. However, that’s exactly why he’s dangerous for Jacksonville.

Miller’s profile is built on potential rather than consistency. His tape at Georgia reveals moments of dominance. Still, those moments are often followed by stretches where his technique falters. Pad level issues, in particular, limit his effectiveness against double teams.

For a team lacking a first-round pick, the margin for error is even smaller. Jacksonville cannot afford to invest a premium selection in a player who requires significant refinement. They need someone who can stabilize the interior immediately rather than develop over time.

The decision to skip testing at the NFL Combine only adds to the uncertainty. For a prospect already viewed as polarizing, that absence raises many questions.

Miller may eventually develop into a productive player. However, Jacksonville doesn’t have the luxury of waiting. They need impact now.

The Jeremiyah Love hype train

If Miller represents risk in the trenches, Jeremiyah Love represents temptation in the backfield. There’s no denying his talent. He’s explosive, versatile, and capable of turning routine plays into highlight-reel moments. For Jacksonville, though, that’s precisely the problem.

The Jaguars need balance. With Chris Rodriguez Jr and Bhayshul Tuten already in place, the backfield has a defined identity. Adding Love would shift that dynamic without addressing more pressing needs.

More importantly, the allocation of resources becomes an issue. Jacksonville is operating without a first-round pick. Every selection carries amplified importance. Using a premium pick on a running back — no matter how talented — would be a misalignment of priorities.

The modern NFL has shown that running back production can be found in later rounds or through cost-effective acquisitions. Defensive impact players, particularly in the interior, are far more difficult to secure. For the Jaguars, investing heavily in a skill position already covered would be inefficient.

Love’s upside is undeniable. That said, upside alone doesn’t justify the investment. For Jacksonville, the smarter move is restraint.

Discipline will define success

The Jaguars have built a roster capable of competing. They have a system that maximizes their strengths and a culture that values stability. Maintaining that trajectory, though, requires discipline.

Passing on players like Christen Miller and Jeremiyah Love is really about understanding context. It’s about recognizing that fit, timing, and roster balance matter just as much as raw ability. In a draft where every decision carries weight, the Jaguars’ ability to avoid temptation may ultimately define their success.