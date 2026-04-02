The college football landscape has changed in recent years. From the four-team playoff starting in 2014-15, to NIL rules being put into place, and then a new 12-team playoff being introduced in 2024-25. Now there is talk of further College Football Playoff expansion. Throughout the playoff era, Alabama has been a mainstay in the event.

Now, with the possibility of expansion, Alabama AD Greg Byrne is looking at the logistics of playoff expansion and the SEC Championship, according to Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today.

“I think the ship has sailed. It’s run its course,” Byrne said of the SEC Championship game.

Byrne has been the AD at Alabama since 2017, and his team has played in the SEC Championship game five times since Byrne became the AD. They have won four of the five games. Since the origination of the SEC Championship game in 1992, Alabama has played in 16 games, the most of any team. They have also won the game 11 times, the most of any team in the SEC.

“It’s a great event,” Byrne said of the SEC championship game. “I don’t like the idea of it going away, but I think it’s reality, with an expanded playoff.”

This is not the first time someone has suggested the conference championship game needs to be ended. Texas AD Chris Del Conte floated the idea of killing the game.

“Start the playoffs that week,” Del Conte said during the week in which the SEC Championship would take place.

Even Lane Kiffin has made his opinion of the game known.

“(Coaches) don’t want to be in it,” Lane Kiffin said in 2024.

Still, the SEC Championship game generates plenty of revenue for the conference, which would mean losing the game would need to find an offset in revenue. Byrne has thought of that too.

“If you’re going to a 16-team playoff, you’re adding more games,” Byrne said. “I would imagine it would be pretty good content.”

At some point, the playoff is going to expand, which puts stress on a schedule that is already going later and later into January. Byrne seems to have a solution, but it will take others to buy in to make it happen.