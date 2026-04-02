The Miami Heat have been in a tailspin in recent weeks, recently falling further below the play-in line with a blowout home loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening. The Heat's freefall seemed to begin around the time when star center Bam Adebayo shockingly scored 83 points in a game against the Washington Wizards, in a moment that drew a slew of discourse from the NBA world about how the record was obtained.

Recently, Adebayo, who has largely been known primarily as a defender throughout his career, spoke on whether or not he would trade that impressive feat for a Defensive Player of the Year award, which has eluded him throughout his career.

“I don't know if I could at this point. That was a special brand of basketball to me. Obviously that looks different to everybody else but 83 points in a game has shifted everybody's mindset to how they look at me play now. It’s like ‘oh he defends but he’s really a two way guy.’ To me that 83 when you see that, it sounds ridiculous. It shocked people,” said Adebayo, per NBA Courtside on X, formerly Twitter, via the NBA on NBC and Peacock.

Indeed, Adebayo's outburst vs the Wizards drastically shifted his perception around the league. While it wasn't a secret that he was a skilled offensive player with an improved three-point shot, a lack of aggression on that end of the floor had long kept the star from reaching his potential as a scorer, and that certainly wasn't an issue in the game against the Wizards.

“Now when I step on the court it’s like, yeah, you have to guard me now because I can make 7 3s in a game. I can get to the foul line… I think it’s a different level of respect for my offensive game for sure,” said Adebayo.

The Heat will next be in action on Saturday, funnily enough, against the Wizards.