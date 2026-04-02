The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling over the past few weeks, and there's a good chance that they can finish with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Outside of talking about how well they've been playing, others are still wondering what the future of LeBron James will be at the end of the season.

An ESPN story was recently released that had five potential teams that James could consider at the end of this season, which included the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

No one knows what James will truly do, including his own agent, Rich Paul, who shut down those rumors on his latest show with Max Kellerman.

“There’s no truth to any of it. First of all, I don’t know what’s happening,” Paul said. “He don’t know either. We don’t even talk about it… Just enjoy the moment. The man is playing minutes with his son. Meaningful minutes. The Lakers are 12-1 and playing well, why are you talking about some stuff for next year? I get you have to talk about it but it’s like oh my god, nobody knows. I don’t care what article is written, I don’t care what tweet is out there, nobody knows anything.”

Rich Paul shuts down reports about LeBron James future “There’s no truth to any of it. First of all, I don’t know what’s happening. He don’t know either! We don’t even talk about it… Just enjoy the moment.” (h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/rzjeATVA1D — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 1, 2026

Paul may have a point that nobody knows, and James is truly trying to enjoy what's in front of him at the moment. At the age of 41, James is still playing basketball at a high level, and he's helping the Lakers as much as he can in his role.

As much as people want to speculate where he plays next season, there is a chance that he also calls it a career after this season. Nobody would want to see that, but it's getting to that point in his career where he could hang it up.