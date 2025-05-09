With the trade deadline still months away, contenders across the league are already eyeing upgrades—and one name that continues to surface is St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. The 29-year-old flamethrower has become a top trade candidate according to recent reporting by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who says Helsley is “likely” to be dealt before July 31.

It’s easy to see why teams like the Phillies and Diamondbacks are circling. Helsley was lights-out last year, saving a National League-best 49 games while posting a 2.45 ERA and earning NL Reliever of the Year honors. He mixes a 100-mph fastball with an increasingly sharp curveball and has been among the league's most dominant back-end arms since taking over as closer in 2022.

From 2022-24, Helsley compiled a 1.83 ERA and 83 saves while striking out nearly 35% of batters faced. His ERA ranked third among qualified relievers in that span, his FIP fourth, and his strikeout rate eighth. For teams in need of bullpen stability, he offers elite production—and his impending free agency makes him a classic trade chip.

The Cardinals resisted trading Helsley over the winter, despite reported interest from teams like the Blue Jays and D-backs. But after a lackluster 12-15 start to the season, and given their preference not to extend him long-term, St. Louis may now be inclined to cash in.

Cardinals continue to shop their all-star reliever

So far in 2025, Helsley hasn’t quite matched last year’s dominance. Through 11 innings, he’s registered a 4.09 ERA and a WHIP of 1.545, with 10 strikeouts against eight walks. The Cardinals had hoped holding onto him would increase his value by midseason—but the early results haven’t helped his case.

Still, the market is already forming. Philadelphia, whose bullpen has been shaky, is reportedly interested. Closer Jordan Romano, signed in the offseason, has struggled mightily, giving up 14 earned runs in just 9 1/3 innings. With veteran core players like J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber nearing free agency, the Phillies are motivated to make a serious push this season.

Arizona, too, remains a logical fit. After missing out on Helsley in the offseason and losing A.J. Puk to elbow inflammation, they’re still without a reliable closer. Helsley could immediately slot into that role and solidify their late-game plans.

That said, teams won’t be giving up their crown jewels. Nightengale notes that the Phillies have already ruled out including top prospects Andrew Painter or Aidan Miller in any potential deal for Helsley, even with his electric stuff.

For the Cardinals, trading Helsley would mark another step in a slow retooling effort. They opted not to deal him or Nolan Arenado this offseason but now seem more open to change. As the deadline approaches, Helsley’s future in St. Louis looks increasingly uncertain.