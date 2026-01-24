St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan has been mentioned as a trade candidate throughout the offseason. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals will only trade Donovan “if they are blown away” by a trade proposal, however.

“You look at where the St. Louis Cardinals are, kicking off their first true real rebuild in decades under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom,” Woo said during an appearance on MLB Network. “They off-loaded veteran Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, and given the heavy interest Donovan has generated since the start of the winter, you'd assume he'd be on the block as well. That's still the case but with a caveat.

“True to their stance all offseason, the Cardinals do not feel the need to trade Donovan, and they will only do so if they are blown away by an offer according to a few sources in St. Louis. That just hasn't happened yet.”

Donovan earned his first All-Star selection in 2025. He ended up with a final slash line of .287/.353/.422 across 118 games played. The versatile ball player — who can play second base, shortstop or in the outfield — is only under contract through 2027. His trade value is quite high right now, which is why a Donovan trade would make sense for the rebuilding Cardinals.

Woo's report suggests the team will not move him unless they receive an offer they simply cannot refuse. Teams are interested in Donovan and a trade remains a possibility, but there is still a realistic chance that Donovan begins the 2026 season with the Cardinals.