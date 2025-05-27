The Tampa Bay Rays are picking up a new player. Tampa Bay traded with the Chicago White Sox to acquire catcher Matt Thaiss, per MLB.com. In return, Chicago is getting minor-league outfielder Dru Baker, per USA TODAY.

This season, Thaiss has one home run and eight RBIs. He is hitting at a .212 average for Chicago, who are once again mired in a difficult season. Thaiss was considered one of several candidates on the club for a trade. That is now happening.

Baker is hitting .206 in the minor leagues this season, with one home run. He is currently playing for Triple-A Durham. Baker has never played in a Major League Baseball game.

This move could be an indicator that the White Sox are about to lose a bunch of their regular players. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been the topic of trade rumors for months.

The Rays meanwhile are trying to position themselves for a run at first in the American League East. Tampa Bay is currently second in the division, with a 27-26 record.

The Rays currently are six games behind the Yankees for first in the AL East.

Rays are making the most of a difficult season

Rays fans are hopeful that the addition of Thaiss can bring some solid defensive play at the catcher position. Tampa Bay is still very much in the mix for a postseason berth.

The club's success on the field right now is giving some relief to Tampa Bay fans. The Rays are playing this season in a minor-league ballpark due to damage sustained by Hurricane Milton to Tropicana Field.

On top of that devastating news, the city of Tampa Bay is at a crossroads with the team about investing in the franchise's future. It's rumored Tampa Bay might be losing the Rays to Orlando or another city.

For now, fans are just focused on baseball. Tampa Bay plays the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, with the hope of gaining some ground on New York. The White Sox, meanwhile, are in New York to play the Mets.