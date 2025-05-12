Longtime third baseman Evan Longoria officially retires on Monday after having an illustrious MLB career. Reports indicate he's signing a one-day contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, the team he began his career with and played for 10 years.

MLB announced Longoria's retirement on social media and made it known that he'll officially retire as a Ray. The 39-year-old former third baseman has not played since the 2023 season, but he's making the final decision on his career now.

“Evan Longoria has retired after 16 seasons, three All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, and 2008 AL Rookie of the Year honors. The team will sign Longoria to a ceremonial one-day contract on June 7, allowing the former third baseman to retire with the Tampa Bay Rays.”

The former Rays star spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Rays. Before signing a one-day contract on Monday, Evan Longoria also played for the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. He's regarded as one of the better hitters in MLB history, as Longoria ends his career with a .264 batting average and a .333 OBP while recording 1,930 hits, 342 home runs, 1,159 RBIs, and 58 stolen bases.

Evan Longoria had participated in two World Series during his MLB tenure. The first came in 2008 during his rookie year when the Rays lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in the series. He played in the World Series again in 2023 with the Diamondbacks, however, Arizona lost that series 4-1 to the Texas Rangers.

After the 2023 season, Longoria spent the entire 2024 campaign as a free agent. He remained unsigned throughout and was not signed again in the 2025 season. Not finding a team since then may have led to Evan Longoria choosing to retire from baseball. Regardless, he'll go down as a legendary player, not just for the Rays, but for MLB as a whole.