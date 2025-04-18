The New York Yankees will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the second contest of a four-game series on Friday. Unfortunately, New York will be without its starting catcher, Austin Wells, for the matchup.

Reports indicate that the 25-year-old catcher was ruled out against the Rays due to food poisoning, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Wells woke up on Friday morning feeling ill. This will be his third game missed on the season. However, the previous two were due to rest.

“Austin Wells woke up today with food poisoning. That's why he's not playing today.”

JC Escarra will step in as catcher for the Yankees. He'll be hitting sixth in the lineup, filling in for Wells. This marks the second Yankees player this season to fall to food poisoning, as Cody Bellinger also suffered from the same illness in early April. The 29-year-old outfielder missed just one game on April 8 and returned on April 9 in the Yankees' 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

So that's the timeline New York should expect out of Wells. However, food poisoning can be different for everyone. If Wells is experiencing more severe symptoms, there's a chance he'll miss more than just Friday's contest against the Rays.

After having a bit of a breakout campaign in 2024, the former Arizona Wildcat is off to a cold start to begin the 2025 season. Through 55 at-bats, Wells owns just a .182 batting average and .258 OBP while hitting three home runs and eight RBIs.

Despite Wells' slow start, the Yankees are playing well overall. They enter Friday's game with a 12-7 record and in first place in the AL East. Much of the success is due to superstar slugger Aaron Judge, who continues to prove he's arguably the best hitter in baseball.

The Yankees will likely monitor Wells closely in the following hours. Manager Aaron Boone will make the decision to play or sit his starting catcher before Saturday's game.