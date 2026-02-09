Spring Training is around the corner, but the Tampa Bay Rays are not satisfied with their roster. The wheels keep turning in St. Petersburg. Free-agent pitcher Nick Martinez has agreed to a $13 million contract, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, and will return to the American League for the first time since 2017.

The 35-year-old right-hander posted a 4.45 ERA in 40 games with the Cincinnati Reds last season, so it is a bit surprising to see the frugal Rays make such a financial commitment to him. Tampa trusts its pitching factory, however, and believes it can squeeze value out of the veteran's arm.

Martinez, who began his MLB career with the Texas Rangers before embarking a four-year sojourn in Japan, tallied a sub-3.50 ERA in at least 100 innings pitched from 2022-24. Since he operated as both a starter and reliever for the San Diego Padres and Reds, one should expect the Rays to utilize his versatility. Tampa Bay has a penchant for helping hurlers break out and bounce back, but the ballclub is also prone to injuries. Therefore, someone like Martinez can be quite valuable.

President of baseball operations Erik Neander is constantly maneuvering to assemble an affordable roster that can consistently compete for a playoff berth, but one cannot dip into the free agency pool without being prepared to overpay. Although some fans will question the Nick Martinez signing, it could be just the kind of move that makes everyone say “oh, those Rays are at it again.”

When Tampa Bay acts, people's natural instinct is to applaud the organization and add a couple of wins to its projected total. However, pressure is mounting following back-to-back campaigns with a losing record. Has the Rays' sorcery run out? It could be on pause at the very least, as management navigates the departures of Pete Fairbanks, Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, Shane Baz and Jake Mangum, among others.

The squad hopes that Martinez can serve as a stabilizing force amid its never-ending balancing act between building for the future and playing for October.