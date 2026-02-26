As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for the 202 season, they are nearing the return of starting pitcher Shane McClanahan. Thus far in spring training, all signs have pointed towards McClanahan being ready for Opening Day.

Manager Kevin Cash's latest update will further stoke that fire. The left-hander made it through his latest bullpen session unscathed and is now scheduled to make it his spring training debut, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

“Rays Cash said McClanahan did well in throwing 2 “innings” of live BP today in Port Charlotte, and is slated to make his spring game debut on Tuesday vs. Phillies,” Topkin wrote.

McClanahan hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2023. The lefty underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2024 and dealt with a triceps injury throughout the 2025 season. Tampa Bay is eager to see what kind of pitcher McClanahan is after so much time away from the diamond.

But if he's anything like his last performance, the Rays are making a major addition to the rotation. In 2023, McClanahan was elected to his second-straight All-Star Game, pitching to a 3.29 ERA and a 121/41 K/BB ratio. Over his 74 total games with the Rays, McClanahan has posted a 3.02 ERA and a 456/116 K/BB ratio.

The numbers surely are eye-catching, but Cash and company have their eyes on McClanahan throughout spring training for a different reason. Before worrying about All-Star Games, the Rays must at least see the lefty at full strength on the mound. At least with a successful rehab process, that will soon be a reality. All eyes will once again be on McClanahan come Tuesday.