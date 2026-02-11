The Atlanta Braves made an early Spring Training trade Tuesday night, addressing a developing infield need with a low-risk move designed to boost depth and maintain roster flexibility.

The Braves acquired infielder Brett Wisely from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, adding a familiar depth piece while navigating multiple infield injuries. The transaction was completed on the first day of camp and reflects a calculated approach rather than a splashy roster move.

The deal was first reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who shared the details of the trade on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter).

“Atlanta acquires infielder Brett Wisely from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations and places RHP Joe Jiménez on the 60-day IL with a left articular cartilage injury.”

To create space on the 40-man roster, the Braves placed Joe Jimenez on the 60-day injured list. The move confirms the right-hander remains well behind schedule after missing all of last season, effectively pushing any potential bullpen contribution to midseason at the earliest.

Wisely, 26, provides immediate versatility. The Braves are already familiar with him after first acquiring him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on September 18, 2025, and clearly valued his defensive reliability and left-handed bat enough to bring him back once he became available again. His ability to play second base, shortstop, and the outfield strengthens a reshaped infield entering February.

The timing of the acquisition for the Braves is especially notable. Starting shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is expected to miss a significant portion of the first half, leaving Mauricio Dubon projected as the everyday option. Wisely now joins a competitive utility mix that includes Kyle Farmer, Jorge Mateo, and Luke Williams, offering a distinct platoon profile and added depth off the bench.