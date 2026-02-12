With Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan landing a $3.6 million contract to avoid arbitration, the 28-year-old is looking to bounce back after a myriad of injuries. As the Rays pitcher in McClanahan experienced injury setbacks, he's looking at 2026 as a transformative year, though he spoke about the hardships in the past.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, McClanahan expressed ahead of spring training that the last few years of dealing with injuries have “sucked.” Besides the physical aspect, the bevy of injuries, like recovering from a Tommy John or dealing with a lingering nerve issue, also impacted his mental state.

“It was a long process and still healing a little bit. Nerves are, unfortunately, just nerves,” McClanahan said, according to Ryan Bass. “They're weird. They take time, and nothing you can really do. This entire process has tested me mentally. It's testing me physically and emotionally. I'm glad to kind of turn that corner and have that end goal, that finish line in sight.”

Rays' Shane McClanahan on what fans can expect in 2026

While fans have been awaiting any injury updates regarding the Rays pitcher in McClanahan, he looks to return to the mound in 2026, as the last time he pitched in the majors was August of 2023. In the 2023 season, he recorded a 3.29 ERA to go along with 121 strikeouts and an 11-2 record in 21 games, as McClanahan also spoke about what the fanbase expects from him this upcoming season.

“I think they're going to still see that same guy that loves this community, loves his team, and loves to win,” McClanahan said. “I also think they're going to see a side of me that maybe they haven't seen, maybe a little bit more professional, a bit more emotionally put together.

“The last few years have been quite challenging on me as a person, with these injuries and some family matters, so I feel a bit more of a complete player, and needed to grow up a little bit,” Shane added. “I’m pretty proud of that evolution.”

It remains to be seen how McClanahan's recovery continues to progress in 2026.