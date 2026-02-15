As the Tampa Bay Rays work through payroll constrictions, they always have to find creative ways to stay competitive. Entering spring training, rumblings of another sneaky Rays trade are starting to get louder.

Left-handed relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger is drawing trade interest, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With a lack of free agency options available, Cleavinger's cheap contract has become appealing to franchises across the league.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are drawing trade interest in left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger, according to people familiar with the discussions,” Rosenthal wrote. “Cleavinger, entering his age-32 campaign, is earning $2.4 million this season and is under club control for one more year.”

“The interest in Cleavinger might stem in part from the lack of quality options among the remaining free-agent left-handed relievers, with Danny Coulombe perhaps the best of the group,” he continued. “Cleavinger’s 33.7 percent strikeout rate in 61 1/3 innings last season ranked in the top 4 percent of the league.”

Alongside being a southpaw and his contract, Cleavinger has proven to be extremely durable over the past two seasons. He appeared in 68 games in 2024 and 67 games in 2025. During that 2025 campaign, Cleavinger put up a career-bests in ERA (2.35) and strikeouts (82) compared to just 18 walks.

Of course, the Rays could use a guy like Cleavinger in their bullpen as they try to make the playoffs. But as evident by their Shane Baz trade, Tampa Bay is willing to consider any deal that makes their franchise stronger. Cleavinger has now become the focus of any team in need of bullpen help willing to make a trade.