As the MLB world comes to grips with Kyle Tucker's bombshell decision to take his talents to the reigning World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers, another baseball transaction emerged on Thursday, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Three-way trade news: Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a deal that will send outfielder Josh Lowe to the Angels, infielder Gavin Lux and right-hander Chris Clark to the Rays and left-handed reliever Brock Burke to the Reds, sources tell ESPN,” Passan shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

For the Angels, this transaction is clearly not even remotely close to the impact of what their cross-town LA residents landed in Tucker. But they get an asset with multiple years of team control in the 27-year-old Lowe.

The outfielder Lowe avoided arbitration earlier this January by signing a one-year contract worth $2.6 million. He still is arbitration-eligible for two more years. In the 2025 campaign with the Rays, Lowe hit just .220/.283/.366 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 108 games and 4335 plate appearances.

The Rays get the 28-year-old Lux, who will be a free agent after the 2026 campaign. The outfielder inked a one-year, $5.525 million contract with the Reds last week to avoid arbitration. Tampa Bay becomes Lux's third team since 2024. The Dodgers traded him to the Reds in January 2025. Over the last two seasons, Lux, who missed the entire 2023 campaign with a knee injury, hit .260/.335/.379 with 15 home runs and 103 RBIS in 279 games and 990 plate appearances. As for Clark, he's another arm shoring up the Rays' farm.

This story is being updated.

Lastly, the Reds land Brock Burke, who brings some winning experience to Cincinnati. The 29-year-old southpaw won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 before parting ways with Texas in 2024. The Angels claimed him off waivers shortly after that and signed him to a couple of one-year deals to avoid arbitrations in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Burke has a career 3.88 ERA in 214 appearances in the big leagues.