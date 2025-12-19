The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy in trading Shane Baz just as recently as Friday, in which there could be a potential pursuit for Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte. On top of the Rays also trading Brandon Lowe, this MLB insider makes some interesting connections to what the ball club could be building.

Looking at the reports around what Arizona is looking for in a Marte return, it's apparently pitching prospects, which was echoed by league insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network. He would say that the Diamondbacks would listen to offers for Marte for pitching prospects and how Tampa Bay has “more talent to deal than they did 24 hours ago.”

“The following is true: 1. The Dbacks are willing to listen on Ketel Marte, especially if pitching prospects are involved,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “2. The Rays have more talent to deal than they did 24 hours ago. 3. The DBacks and Rays have made 5 trades in a little more than 8 years.”

Article Continues Below

Looking at the Baz deal, the Rays would get many in return, including pitcher Michael Forret from the Baltimore Orioles. In the Lowe trade, the ball club got Anderson Brito in return, in what ended up being a three-team deal which included the Pittsburgh Pirates getting the second baseman, and the Houston Astros were also involved.

‘The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring right-hander Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn, as well as a Competitive Balance Round A pick, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X.

It remains to be seen if Tampa Bay goes after Marte, as the team looks to improve after finishing with a 77-8 record, which put them fourth in the AL East.