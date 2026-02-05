The future of the Tampa Bay Rays came into sharper focus Thursday as the organization released its first official visual renderings of a proposed new stadium, offering Rays fans and stakeholders a tangible glimpse of what could become the franchise’s next permanent home.

The Rays unveiled artistic renderings of a fixed-roof ballpark and accompanying mixed-use development planned for Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus. The release represents the first concrete visual milestone in the team’s renewed pursuit of a long-term stadium solution following the collapse of Tropicana Field.

Rays Baseball's Ryan Bass shared the first public look at the project on X (formerly known as Twitter) as the organization formally introduced the concept.

“The #Rays have released renderings of the proposed ballpark site at HCC's campus in Tampa 👀”

The images depict a modern stadium capped by a translucent fixed roof designed to mitigate Florida’s extreme weather while still allowing natural light to filter inside. Additional renderings highlight seamless campus integration, featuring updated academic buildings, a retail plaza, and a fan-focused entrance with digital signage and native Florida landscaping.

The proposal reflects a significant strategic shift from St. Petersburg to Tampa, prompted by Hurricane Milton’s catastrophic damage to Tropicana Field in 2024. Since the franchise’s ownership change in late 2025, the Rays have aggressively pursued a public-private partnership aimed at securing Major League Baseball’s long-term future in the region.

The proposed site sits directly across from Raymond James Stadium and adjacent to George M. Steinbrenner Field, forming a concentrated sports corridor in Tampa. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred publicly endorsed the location earlier this week, signaling meaningful political and league-level support.

From a financial standpoint, the $2.3 billion proposal encompasses both the ballpark and the surrounding Champions Quarter development. The new ownership group has committed to privately funding at least half of the total cost, marking a notable departure from previous stadium negotiations.

While the project remains in the proposal stage, the release of renderings highlights growing urgency. With the lease expiring in 2028, securing a stadium agreement will likely determine the Rays’ long-term future in Tampa Bay.