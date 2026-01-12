The Tampa Bay Rays added infield and pitching depth Monday by acquiring infielder Brett Wisely and left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk from the Atlanta Braves. The Rays sent a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal announced Monday. To create space on the 40-man roster, Tampa Bay designated right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido and infielder Tsung Che Cheng for assignment. Wisely returns to the organization that originally drafted him, while Waldichuk joins the Rays after a recent waiver claim by Atlanta.

Wisely was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and returns to the organization after stints with the San Francisco Giants and Braves. He developed into a versatile defender capable of handling multiple infield positions, while providing a left-handed bat valued in the Rays’ flexible lineup.

Waldichuk arrives as a developmental project for the Rays bullpen. A former top 100 prospect, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and spent much of the 2025 season rehabbing in the minors. The team views him as a potential swingman option if he can regain his pre-injury form and velocity.

The trade reflects a familiar approach by the Rays organization, using roster flexibility to uncover value while managing payroll and depth throughout the offseason.