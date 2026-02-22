Tampa Bay Rays started Shane McClanahan hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023. But as the Rays go through spring training, McClanahan has found himself back on the bump.

The left-hander missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Then, a triceps injury sidelined him for all of 2025. McClanahan has had to do plenty of physical rehab in his return to the mound. But being out for two seasons took a toll mentally as well, via Rays sideline reporter Ryan Bass.

“It took a lot to be honest with you. A lot of mental fortitude I didn't know I had or know I needed to develop. My family has been by my side, all my teammates. My dad was always there for me. Miss having him here, but I know he's looking down.”

My chat with #Rays LHP Shane McClanahan after facing hitters today for the first time since last July, the path to get to this point and how proud he is of Drew Rasmussen getting the Opening Day nod…and we got interrupted by the first ABS challenge of the spring! All on… pic.twitter.com/xLHTTwrXRB — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 21, 2026

The Rays are sure to keep a close eye on McClanahan throughout spring training. Their first order of business is ensuring he leaves every bullpen session healthy. Beyond that though, Tampa Bay wants to know where the righty stands. McClanahan showed plenty of potential last time he pitched. But two years later, the Rays want to know if he can produce the same results.

Over his three years in Tampa Bay, McClanahan was nominated to two All-Star Games. Through 74 total starts with the Rays, he has put up a 3.02 ERA and a 456/116 K/BB ratio. During the 2023 season, McClanahan pitched to a 3.29 ERA and a 121/41 K/BB ratio.

It has been a long, winding road back to the major leagues for the two-time All-Star. But barring any more setbacks, McClanahan is nearing his return. If it looks anything like what it did last time he was son the mound, the Rays are making a major addition to their rotation.