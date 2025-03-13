The Tampa Bay Rays will play in Tampa for the first time ever this season. Since their inception in 1998, they have played in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. But after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Trop's roof, they moved into Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees' spring training facility, for the season. Milton did more damage than just that to the Rays, as the hurricane and other factors have led to the end of their new stadium project in St Petersburg.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment,” owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision.”

“We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interests of our region, Major League Baseball, and our organization.”

This is a brutal blow for the Rays and their fans, who may be losing their baseball team because of this update. It took a long time to get this far with the St Petersburg project and now it is dead. The hurricanes are not the only obstacle for the stadium, as new government officials elected in November are not fans of the deal.

What is next for the Rays?

When the Rays and Yankees arrangement was announced, New York owner Hal Steinbrenner said it was a one-year agreement. Sternberg says the restoration of Tropicana Field is underway and should be ready for 2026, which makes that a non-issue. But anything can happen, as was just proven by the new construction.

There is a very slim chance that this could be good news for Rays fans moving forward. Their attendance has been brutal in St Petersburg, even when they are good, and Tampa could be a better place. With the new construction shut down, a long-term solution in St Pete feels unlikely.

Relocation rumors have followed the Rays around for over a decade. Maybe a restoration of the Trop can save them but continued poor attendance could cost them the team. Montreal, Nashville, Charlotte, and Salt Lake City have all been discussed but that could be a long way away.

This is another stadium deal on Rob Manfred's desk, as the Athletics look to move to Las Vegas soon. Two American League teams will play in minor-league facilities this year. That could be a black mark on the commissioner's legacy.