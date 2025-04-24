Joc Pederson's early struggles with the Texas Rangers came to a dramatic halt Wednesday night, as he broke his 0-for-41 hitless streak with a clutch pinch-hit double in the top of the ninth inning. The Rangers were trailing 5-2 against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park when Pederson, who had been sidelined from the starting lineup, stepped up to face Athletics closer Mason Miller.

With two outs and the Rangers looking for a late rally, Pederson took a first-pitch 100 mph fastball from Miller and sent it screaming into center field for a 107 mph double, easily driving the ball over the head of center fielder JJ Bleday. The hit marked Pederson's first since April 2, ending a drought that had lasted nearly three weeks and stretched over 41 consecutive at-bats.

The double not only ended the long hitless stretch but also set a new franchise record for the Rangers. Infielder Justin Foscue had previously held the record for the longest hitless streak in team history at 0-for-39, set just last season. Pederson's 0-for-41 mark, while historic, remained far from the all-time major league record for a hitless streak—set by Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles, who went 0-for-54 in 2018-19.

Pederson's rocky start to the season has been a topic of discussion, especially given his $37 million, two-year contract with the Rangers signed during the offseason. In his first 19 games, he had posted a meager .052/.141/.069 slash line, with only two extra-base hits and a struggle to get on base. However, despite his slump, Pederson's attitude has remained positive.

“We were happy for him,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the game. “Just getting off the snide there as far as just getting a base hit. Good at-bat, obviously. The guy’s throwing 100 out there and he got ahead out of it and smoked him. You hope something like this gets him going.”

Pederson's resilience throughout the slump has not gone unnoticed. According to Bochy, despite the poor performance, Pederson has remained upbeat and fully engaged with the team. “It’s all about being resilient in this game, whether it’s individually or collectively,” Bochy said. “I love the fact that he’s not showing any kind of effects from this little skid he’s in. He’s the first one out there when we win, he’s been upbeat through all of this, he knows he’s going to come out of it, and he knows he’s going to help us win some games.”

The fact that Pederson could remain positive despite one of the most challenging stretches of his career speaks to his experience and mental toughness. As Bochy pointed out, the veteran designated hitter has been through slumps before. “Joc is Joc,” Bochy said. “He has a lot of experience to draw on. It’s not his first slump, it might be his worst, I don’t know. But at the same time, he’s been through them, and what’s happened happens.”

While Pederson's breakthrough was a key moment in the Rangers' loss to the Athletics, it provided a glimmer of hope for both the player and the team. The Rangers are hoping this hit could be the catalyst for the slugger’s return to form as they look to turn around their season. With Pederson now off the schneid, the team is optimistic that he can contribute in a significant way moving forward.