The Texas Rangers are hoping to replicate their 2023 World Series season following a disappointing 2024 campaign. In order to get back on track, the Rangers could certainly use a healthy Jacob deGrom, who previously underwent his second Tommy John surgery. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy recently revealed an update on the star pitcher during an appearance on MLB Network.

“You don't have a better pitcher when he's healthy… We have him healthy right now,” Bochy said of deGrom. “He's throwing the ball well. I think it was big for him to pitch a little bit last year. No complaints, he's full throttle right now.

“Probably won't pitch until March 1. We're gonna continue to throw him some (bullpens), just do some work in the backfields… He's got a hop to his step. I know he's excited about getting back on the mound.”

Rangers looking for big season from Jacob deGrom

Bochy's “full throttle” comments will excite Rangers fans. However, Texas will still proceed with caution. deGrom is seemingly trending in a promising direction, but he has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns over the years. He was able to appear in three games at the end of the 2024 season, but deGrom is looking to have a healthy 2025 campaign.

There is some uncertainty, as deGrom's injury history and the fact that he is 36 years old may be concerning. With that being said, as Bochy noted, there are not many better pitchers than deGrom when he is healthy. If he is able to stay on the mound, there is reason to believe that deGrom can enjoy a big 2025 campaign.

The Rangers are looking for the veteran ace to lead the way. Texas features enough talent to compete in the American League West. It would not be surprising to see them return to the postseason in 2025.