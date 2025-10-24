Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history with 26 free-throw attempts en route to a career-high 55 points in Thursday's thrilling 141-135 double-overtime win against the Indiana Pacers. With a combined 40 free throws attempted through two games, Gilgeous-Alexander set a new record for most free throws attempted throughout the first two games of a regular season.

He topped Hall of Famers Bob Lanier and Wilt Chamberlain, who attempted 38 free throws throughout the same span. For an All-Star who earned the label “free-throw merchant” last season, Gilgeous-Alexander caught flak on social media, as fans accused the reigning MVP of foul baiting in the Thunder's NBA Finals rematch against the Pacers. Now, it's time for you to decide if Gilgeous-Alexander deserved 26 free-throw attempts in Thursday's double-OT victory.

Watch all of Gilgeous-Alexander's trips to the free-throw line against the Pacers on Thursday, per MrBuckBuck Clips' YouTube channel.

While there are a few questionable fouls called against Gilgeous-Alexander, most of them happened in the first half. The critical fouls down the stretch in both overtime periods were legitimate, as Shai's pump fakes and spin moves allowed him to absorb contact and draw continuous trips to the free-throw line, as SGA finished the night 23-of-26 from the charity stripe.

He also went 15-of-31 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from deep, and added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block, as the league's reigning MVP is off to a sizzling offensive start amid back-to-back double-overtime victories. Coming off a 35-point performance in Tuesday's 125-124 win against the Houston Rockets in the season opener, Gilgeous-Alexander is now averaging 45.0 points on 47.4% shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks through his first two games of the young 2025-26 campaign.

Mark Daigneault praises Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Article Continues Below

Head coach Mark Daigneault gushed over Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Thursday's win, but it wasn't over the career-high 55 points or the 26 free throws that led to a new NBA record. Instead, Daigenault highlighted Gilgeous-Alexander's two turnovers in 45 minutes, which is an impressive feat for a player who's not only the focal point of the Thunder's offense but the facilitator as well.

Daigneault reminded everyone of Gilgeous-Alexander's efficiency, which can be easy to overlook amidst a 55-point performance, Daigneault said, per Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo.

“One of the most efficient things about Shai is not just the scoring efficiency, but he doesn't turn the ball over very much. He's a great ball control player,” Daigneault said.

The Thunder continues its three-game road trip against the Hawks on Saturday.