The Texas Rangers missed out on the American League playoffs by a handful of games. Despite a late push, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was not able to string enough wins together to climb up the standings. Injuries to Corey Seager and other key players threw Texas out of rhythm and it never got back on track. Now, the biggest question for the Rangers is Bochy's retirement.

Texas made moves throughout the season to take advantage of what may be Bochy's final season as a manager. The veteran skipper is one of the best that Major League Baseball has ever seen. However, he is reaching the end of the road at 70 years old. The manager has been asked throughout the season about whether or not be plans to retire. So far, he has said nothing.

Bochy led his team into a big series against the Cleveland Guardians this weekend. The Rangers cannot make the playoffs, but they can stop Cleveland. The Guardians are in a race with the Detroit Tigers for a playoff spot and need to win as many games as possible. Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal asked Bochy about his future during the game, but the manager maintained his stance.

Bruce Bochy will “wait until after the season” to address his future as manager.@Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the Rangers skipper ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2BbDzFQnlD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 27, 2025

“Well, as I said all along since the start of spring training, I'll wait until after the season,” Bochy said. “We'll discuss it then. I just wanted no distractions, just focus on the season right now, then we'll talk about it.”

If Bochy decides to retire, Rangers fans will be left wondering what if. Seager's injury is not the only one that cost Texas a big piece. The Rangers lost Nathan Eovaldi to a season-ending injury that started their slide down the standings. Texas hopes that Bochy decides to manage the team for one more season, but the veteran will take his time to choose this winter.