Ever since winning the 2023 World Series, it's felt like the Texas Rangers have underachieved. The team has plenty of veteran talent, not to mention a good collection of young players. However, injuries, ineffectiveness, and regression/ lack of growth have held the Rangers back. Veteran manager Bruce Bochy elected not to return. He was replaced by former Miami Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker, who spent the 2025 season as a senior advisor to Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young.

Now that Schumaker is in place, Young and the Texas front office need to focus on improving the new manager's roster. Most of the Rangers' free agent class is pitchers, as the team could lose multiple starters and relievers. Four starters, including trade deadline pickup Merrill Kelly, will hit the market this winter. Meanwhile, incumbent closer Shawn Armstrong leads the host of relievers.

The lone notable potential free agent hitter is designated hitter Joc Pederson, yet it will be easier for Young to replace him in the lineup. The Rangers have a host of veterans who could serve in the role on their off days, not to mention other options in their system. Not to mention the host of free agents that will be available. Replacing Kelly should be the priority. In their bid to do so, there's one free agent that Texas needs to consider above the rest. That starter? None other than left-hander Framber Valdez.

Framber Valdez would provide a big boost to the Rangers' rotation

At the moment, the Rangers are slated to lose Kelly and three other veteran starters: Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, and Patrick Corbin. While their rotation will return veteran ace Jacob deGrom and rookie Jack Leiter, the staff also dealt with injury issues. Cody Bradford underwent Tommy John surgery, so he likely won't be back until late 2026, if not 2027. Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi will be coming off a rotator cuff injury.

So, with deGrom, Leiter, and Eovaldi returning, the Rangers will need to fill two slots in their rotation. Other than Valdez, the starting pitching market this winter is filled with mostly older veterans. While arms like Dylan Cease, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen would also certainly interest Texas, it's fair to guess that the Rangers wouldn't be able to afford both Valdez and one of free agency's other top arms. Reuniting with Mahle could be another option as well.

However, Valdez should be the apple of the Rangers' eyes. The left-hander will be 32 in November, but he would immediately slot in at the top of the Rangers' rotation alongside deGrom and a healthy Eovaldi. Bringing him aboard, plus another potential veteran (Jordan Montgomery on a cheap flyer, perhaps?), would allow Leiter to grow as the fourth or fifth starter. While it would be expensive to ink Valdez, the former World Series champion should be a top priority for Young, Schumaker, and the Texas brass. Will the 2023 world champions go all in to get back to the postseason? If so, Valdez will trade Space City for Globe Life Park this winter.