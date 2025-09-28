Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants had a long, successful partnership; over 13 seasons, Bochy led the Giants to a pair of NL West championships and three World Series titles. And that partnership could be renewed soon.

Following a third consecutive losing season and fourth without a playoff appearance, the Giants appear as if they could be moving on from manager Bob Melvin, who is completing his second year in San Francisco. The potential replacements are intriguing, but none more so than a return of a legend, which really might happen, considering Bochy's longtime Giants catcher, Buster Posey, is now calling the shots as the team's president.

“And if Melvin is fired, guess who could wind up to be Buster Posey’s top choice to replace Melvin?” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote.

“Yep, Bruce Bochy, the man who led the Giants to three World Series championships, with Posey as his catcher, whose contract expires after the season with the Texas Rangers.”

Posey spent his entire MLB playing career in San Francisco, having been drafted eighth overall by the franchise in 2008. He made his debut near the end of the 2009 season, the third year under Bochy, who had been hired before the 2007 campaign.

In 2010, Bochy and Posey helped lead the Giants to their first World Series since 1954, when they were still the New York Giants. Posey, the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, would go on to play all 12 seasons of his career in San Francisco, and only his final in 2021 was with a manager other than Bochy, who had announced he would retire earlier in the year amid changes in the front office.

Bochy, as most baseball managers do, though, came out of retirement in late 2022, when he was hired by the Texas Rangers. In his first season, he led Texas to a World Series title. A year later, last September, Posey became the president of the Giants.