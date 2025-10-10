The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason as a result of their ALDS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Outfielder Cody Bellinger made the decision to opt out of his contract on Friday, making him a free agent this offseason. So, will Bellinger return to New York or head elsewhere in free agency?

The 30-year-old will likely be seeking a long-term deal. He previously signed a short-term contract with the Chicago Cubs that included opt outs before getting traded to the Yankees last offseason. The left-handed slugger performed well in 2025, however, so a long-term contract could now be an option.

Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 across 152 games played while also hitting 29 home runs and 25 doubles. The veteran's .813 OPS was his highest mark since 2023 and second best overall OPS since his 2019 MVP season.

Cody Bellinger will likely draw plenty of interest this winter. Without further ado, here are three perfect free agency destinations for him.

Bellinger's defensive versatility gives him an advantage in free agency. He can realistically play any of the outfield positions while also helping out at first base if necessary. The Giants have displayed the potential to contend in recent years, but they are still a few pieces away.

San Francisco finished the 2025 campaign with a .697 team OPS — a mark that was 22nd in the major leagues. The Giants' 173 home runs were 19th. Adding 29 long balls and an .813 OPS to the lineup certainly wouldn't hurt matters.

Of course, Yankee Stadium is especially friendly to left-handed hitters, while Oracle Park in San Francisco is more of a pitcher's paradise. Nevertheless, Bellinger features enough offensive upside to find success in any stadium. He's also a good enough outfielder to cover a lot of ground in San Francisco's large outfield.

Adding Bellinger would give the Giants a lineup that features the former MVP along with stars such as Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames.

Of course, we can't ignore one final note: Cody Bellinger happens to be quite familiar with the Giants after spending the first portion of his career with their rival — the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rangers are not exactly known for their free agency prowess. Texas doesn't always sign big name players during the offseason. With a new manager in Skip Schumaker, however, there may be some urgency to win soon in the Lone Star State.

The Rangers — similar to the Giants — were competitive but missed the postseason in 2025. Their .683 team OPS and 175 home runs placed 26th and 18th overall.

Texas is another ball club that could use an outfield boost. Adolis Garcia endured a down 2025 campaign, while Evan Carter has struggled to stay on the field. Wyatt Langford is a good young player with a high ceiling, but the Rangers could use another outfielder.

In all reality, the chances of Bellinger ending up in Texas are fairly slim. If the Rangers decide to be aggressive during the offseason, though, perhaps they will at least inquire about the 30-year-old.

A return to the Yankees makes plenty of sense for Cody Bellinger. He found success this past season and as mentioned earlier, the ball park complements him as a left-handed slugger.

New York's offense was tremendous in 2025 — recording an MLB-best .787 OPS and 274 home runs. The Yankees could probably still find success without Bellinger from an offensive standpoint. However, with right-handed sluggers such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton anchoring the lineup, having a left-handed presence like Bellinger helps.

Bellinger's defense is important as well. The Yankees have endured ups and downs from a fielding standpoint over the years. Bellinger positively impacts them on the field, though.

Returning to the Yankees would probably be Bellinger's best decision. With that being said, he would be wise to consider all of his offers before making a final decision.