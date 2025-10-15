The Texas Rangers enter the 2025 offseason with some big questions to answer around the team. Veteran manager Bruce Bochy chose to retire ahead of this winter after falling just short of the postseason. Corey Seager continues to recover from an injury that hobbled him down the stretch. Now, another injury robs the team of a chance to see a big piece of their future on the field.

While fans were excited to see prospects Sebastian Walcott and Gavin Fein play, they will have to wait to see their team's top prospect. The Arizona Fall League is a training ground for prospects as they try to earn a promotion to the big leagues. The Rangers enter the stretch with multiple talented players who get their chance to shine. However, Walcott is out for a while.

According to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry, the team's top prospect won't play because of an arm issue.

Article Continues Below

“Rangers’ top prospect Sebastian Walcott has been shut down in the Arizona Fall League due to arm fatigue. The plan is just for him to rest and be re-evaluated in the coming days,” Landry said.

Walcott is chomping at the bit to get to the big leagues and potentially play for Bochy's successor next year. The 19 year old is expected to arrive in the big leagues at some point in 2026. While his path to the majors is dependent on Seager's health, Walcott's talent can't be ignored. However, the team is not taking any chances ahead of the beginning of Arizona Fall League.

Walcott, Fein, and the rest of the Rangers' prospects are a key pieces of the team's offseason. If the team brings in a good Bochy replacement, Texas has the leadership to return to contention in the American League. If not, 2026 could be a rebuilding season that sees Walcott and other prospects get their opportunity on the biggest stage.