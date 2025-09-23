Five games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, the Texas Rangers are running out of changes to clinch their spot in the playoffs. And now they'll have to make their postseason push without two of their key players.

Manager Bruce Bochy has confirmed that neither Corey Seager or Marcus Semien will play against during the 2025 season, via Jeff Wilson of DLLS. Seager was forced to undergo an emergency appendectomy in late August while Semien suffered a fractured foot bone during the same time period.

Both had been trying to work their way back on the field. Semien took on-field batting practice while Seager was able to do some jogging. But ultimately, the Rangers decided it was better off playing it safe rather than having either force their way back onto the diamond.

Article Continues Below

Semien ends his season hitting .230 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI and 11 stolen. He was a back-to-back All-Star entering the season, but saw his numbers drop off a bit. The Rangers will hope he comes back stronger in 2026 once fully past his injury.

Seager hit .271 with 21 home runs, 50 RBI and three stolen bases. He suffered a similar fate to Semien, seeing his streak of three-straight All-Star appearances come to an end. However, Seager is signed through the 2031 season. Texas needs him to be a difference maker in the middle of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The Rangers have a true mountain to climb to work their way into the playoffs. With Semien and Seager now officially out, that mountain has gotten all the more steep.