After three years at the helm, Bruce Bochy is no longer the manager of the Texas Rangers. The veteran skipper led the Rangers to their first World Series title in 2023. However, the Rangers have missed the postseason in the last two seasons. With his contract expiring, Texas President of Baseball Operations Chris Young decided to make a change.

Now, the focus is certainly on finding his replacement as quickly as possible. While there are plenty of coaches out there that would love the chance to manage the Rangers, Young's list is likely shorter than many think. Bochy's replacement could already be in the organization. His bench coach, Luis Urueta, is highly regarded by the roster and others throughout the league. There are plenty of veteran managers who would like another crack at the job. The roster Young has assembled in Texas does have its flaws, but ownership has shown a willingness to spend in the past. Furthermore, Young isn't afraid to make deals when needed.

However, there's one candidate that fits both checkmarks. He's already a part of the organization. Second, he was a former National League Manager of the Year. That candidate? Skip Schumaker, the current senior advisor to Young. Schumaker opted to leave the Miami Marlins after the 2024 season and has been with the Rangers since then. Is he the clear-cut top choice for the role?

Skip Schumaker is a ready-made replacement for the Rangers

Schumaker managed the Marlins for two seasons, from 2023 to 2024. His first season in Miami was a success, as he led the team to an NL Wild Card spot and an 84-78 record. Although they lost in the NL Wild Card round to another NL East squad, the Philadelphia Phillies, Schumaker also won the NL Manager of the Year. It looked like the Marlins were on the upswing.

However, 2024 instead provided a tumble down the standings. Schumaker left the team with a couple of games remaining at the end of the season due to a family emergency. Afterwards, he let the players know that he would be leaving the organization. Weeks later, the Rangers hired him. Over the past year, he's served as the special advisor to Young. Many regard Schumaker as a heavy favorite, since he's close with Young and has managerial experience. Will Schumaker end up with the gig, or will Young be blown away by another candidate?

Would Rangers take a chance on Luis Urueta?

Article Continues Below

Urueta would be an intriguing choice. While he's only been a manager for two games, it's apparent that he's still respected in the organization and throughout the league. After spending five seasons as a coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Urueta was Schumaker's bench coach with the Marlins. When Schumaker left to deal with the family emergency, Urueta managed the Marlins for the final two games of the 2024 season. He went 2-0 in his short stint at the helm.

Last season, Urueta was the bench coach under Bochy. So, in addition to coaching under Schumaker, he's also had a firsthand glance at how Bochy ran things. Learning from a likely future Hall of Fame manager would certainly give him insight into how to work best with the Rangers' current roster. There are multiple veteran stars, such as shortstop Corey Seager and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who will be hungry to chase another World Series title. Can Urueta provide a different spark from a veteran manager like Schumaker? Or should Young stick with an experienced hand in the role?

Derek Shelton could provide veteran stability for Rangers

While Schumaker has the experience and time in the organization, an argument could be made that Urueta could be a better choice because he was around the players for the entirety of the 2025 campaign. However, it's certainly possible that Young will want an experienced option from outside the organization, much like he did with Bochy.

There are many out-of-work managers out there who could work with this veteran-laden roster. Out of the group of managers fired this season, it feels as if ex-Pittsburgh Pirates skipper Derek Shelton could be a good fit. He spent almost five and a half years at the helm in PNC Park. While the Pirates didn't finish higher than fourth in the NL Central during his tenure, it can be argued that Shelton, at times, overachieved with the roster given to him. With the Rangers, he'd have a lot more talent, plus a front office willing to upgrade the roster when needed. Would giving Shelton a second chance give Texas a fresh set of eyes to help guide them back to the playoffs?