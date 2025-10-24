The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to defend their title, as they try to become the first team to win consecutive World Series championships since the New York Yankees claimed their third straight 25 years ago. Many people assume that LA's talent advantage will carry it to victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, but the American League champs boast plenty of firepower in their own right. Therefore, how the organization decided to round out its roster could make a big difference.

The Dodgers officially revealed their 26-man World Series squad on Friday morning, via the team's X account. While it was already announced that generational pitcher Clayton Kershaw earned a spot in what will be the final chapter of his esteemed MLB career, there were some other notable additions, subtractions and omissions. The bullpen is drawing the most attention.

Can the Dodgers' pen survive

Veteran left-hander Alex Vesia, who has logged more innings for Los Angeles this postseason than any non-closer reliever, is off the roster due to a personal matter. The Dodgers issued a statement about his status on Thursday, bracing everyone for this possibility. Vesia posted a 3.86 ERA in seven playoff appearances in 2025. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

Righties Will Klein and Edgardo Henriquez are joining the active club. The former did not allow a run in 4 2/3 innings of work after being re-called to the Dodgers in September, while the latter tallied a 2.37 ERA in 22 outings during the regular season. They replace Vesia and Ben Casparius, a key development to watch in what has been a turbulent bullpen. Perhaps most surprising, this erratic relief unit will press forward without its most expensive arm.

Tanner Scott, the 2024 All-Star who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with LA in January, will not have the opportunity to help the Dodgers best the Blue Jays in the 2025 Fall Classic. The 31-year-old southpaw underwent a procedure earlier in October to remove an abscess on his lower-body and had been preparing to return for the World Series. Management clearly has other ideas, however. Scott ends a brutal first year in Dodger Blue with a 4.74 ERA.

This first-class franchise will rely on its supreme starting rotation and elite offense, and hope that the pen can just stay out of trouble. We will see if this roster has what it takes to launch LA into immortality.