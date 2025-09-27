Many people, including this writer, predicted the Texas Rangers (81-79) to rebound from a disappointing, injury-ravaged 2024 campaign and win the 2025 American League West crown. Unfortunately for the club and its fan base, a combination of offensive ineptitude and untimely injuries resulted in another unsuccessful season. Since the 2023 World Series champions are eliminated from playoff contention, all they can do now is play spoiler against the Cleveland Guardians. And plan for next year, of course.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young is hoping to give the roster a potential boost before the offseason officially begins. He claimed right-handed pitcher Don Hamel off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per the team's public relations X account. He has been optioned to the Arizona Complex League (rookie-level) and could have an opportunity to climb his way through the organization's farm system in 2026.

The 2021 third-round draft pick made his MLB debut with the New York Mets on Sept. 17, allowing three hits in a scoreless inning of work in a 7-4 loss versus the San Diego Padres. They designated Hamel for assignment shortly after, and he did not get a chance to log an outing for the O's before enduring the same fate on Thursday. There is obviously no guarantee the Rangers keep him for long, but they clearly think the 26-year-old warrants a closer look.

This move also carries some local appeal. Hamel attended and pitched for Dallas Baptist University, so fans will probably extend him a warm welcome if he ever takes the mound in Arlington's Globe Life Field. Young will ideally devote a significant amount of attention to the lineup this winter, something he chose not to do at the trade deadline, but the World Series-winning player and exec also wants to reinforce the Rangers' top-notch pitching staff.

Texas, on the strength of of Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, among others, leads MLB with a 3.45 ERA. If Dom Hamel can improve upon the 5.32 ERA he tallied with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets this year, perhaps he can earn a role in the Rangers' bullpen at some point next season. There is plenty to decry after this campaign, but at least the franchise is thinking of ways to possibly get better. Fans demand much more, however.