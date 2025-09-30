The Texas Rangers have officially parted ways with Bruce Bochy, ending a legendary but brief three-year run that included the franchise’s first-ever World Series title in 2023. The announcement, delivered shortly after the 2025 season concluded, marked the end of Bochy’s contract and his role as the team’s manager.

News of the split was first shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who reported Bochy’s status in a post that hinted at his next possible move.

Jeff Passan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the veteran manager could pursue other opportunities.

“Bruce Bochy is out as manager with the Texas Rangers. The team says he can return as an advisor, though with multiple jobs open — including the San Francisco Giants' — Bochy could pursue an alternative option.”

Shortly after, MLB’s official account confirmed the news on the platform, adding that the two sides had agreed to end his tenure after his contract expired.

“The Texas Rangers announce that the club and Bruce Bochy have mutually agreed to end his managerial tenure with the organization.”

Article Continues Below

Bochy, now 70-years-old, led the club to a 249-237 record over three seasons. He previously won three titles with the San Francisco Giants, where many expect him to return. The Giants recently parted ways with Bob Melvin, opening the door for a reunion with one of the most successful skippers in modern baseball.

Bochy’s managerial resume includes 2,252 wins, ranking sixth all-time. Regarded as a future Hall of Famer and one of the most respected minds in baseball, his departure arrives as several teams prepare for major leadership changes. With the MLB manager market now wide open, he instantly becomes the most experienced and accomplished candidate available—one whose presence could reshape multiple coaching searches across the league.

For the Rangers, the next step will be crucial. After missing the playoffs in 2024 and 2025, the team now begins a new era, potentially under a younger voice. Bench coach Donnie Ecker and other external names are already in circulation.

Whether Bochy returns to San Francisco, accepts an advisory role, or steps away for good, his legacy with the Rangers is cemented.