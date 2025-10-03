The Texas Rangers are looking to return to the postseason in 2026. After former manager Bruce Bochy opted to leave the organization, one man has stood above everyone at the top of Rangers president of baseball ops Chris Young's wish list. That man? Former Miami Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker, one of his current senior advisors. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale via X, formerly Twitter, Texas is expected to name Schumaker as their next manager.

“The Texas Rangers haven't officially named Skip Schumaker their next manager, but with no external candidates currently being considered, the job will be his,” reported Nightengale.

Following a playing career, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals, Schumaker got into coaching. Stints with the Cardinals and San Diego Padres helped him get the managing gig in Miami. His two years there were night and day. In 2023, Schumaker won NL Manager of the Year for his role in helping lead the Marlins back to the playoffs. However, 2024 wasn't as kind to him. The team finished last in the NL East, and Schumaker left the team with a couple of games remaining in the season due to a family emergency. That led to his dismissal. He then spent 2025 as a senior advisor to Young. Is Schumaker the man to get the Rangers back to the postseason?

Can Skip Schumaker guide the Rangers back to the playoffs?

While losing Bochy stings, the future Hall of Famer leaving does make sense. The Rangers still possess a wealth of talent. However, their ability to keep that talent, in addition to bringing in fresh additions, may be hampered due to an ongoing dispute involving their television deal. After winning their first World Series in 2023, many expected Texas to be back in the postseason the following year. However, injuries, ineffectiveness, and regression over the last two seasons have held the 2023 champs back.

Now, it will be on Young and Schumaker to get the Rangers back to October. The roster is a talented one, led by veteran stars Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Nathan Eovaldi. However, many of their young players have failed to develop as expected. Can Schumaker and his staff not only get those players developed but also help guide Texas back to the playoffs?