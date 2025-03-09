There’s been a great deal of positivity surrounding Jacob deGrom this spring. deGrom has been hampered by injuries over the last four years but the Texas Rangers’ ace is on track to pitch at the start of the season. deGrom made his spring training debut on Saturday and the outing was a big step in the right direction.

“Felt good. We took it a little slow this spring. But getting out there obviously is a big plus. I was able to locate pretty well… locating arm side was not great. But everything to my glove side was good, which, that’s normally where I throw the ball,” deGrom said following the start Saturday, per DLLS Rangers Weekly.

deGrom made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2014 and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the team. Then in 2023, he inked a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers. However, after just six starts with Texas deGrom needed Tommy John surgery, which kept him out the remainder of the season.

Rangers’ ace Jacob deGrom is excited to start the season healthy

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was determined to get back on the mound in 2024 after his surgery the previous year. And he was able to make his season debut in September. He made three starts for the Rangers in 2024 and looked sharp, albeit in a very small sample size

Now the veteran starter will begin the 2025 campaign healthy and ready to help the Rangers get back into the playoffs. “I’m ready to be out there. Missing that much time is not fun. I’m excited to be back out there, feel really good. So hopefully keep building on that and, like I said, go out there as many times as I can,” deGrom siad, via DLLS Rangers.

It’s unknown how many times deGrom will be able to go out there for Texas. He hasn’t thrown more than 92 innings in any season since 2019. He’s made just 20 starts over the last three years. But deGrom has remained very effective when healthy enough to pitch.

“Slider was good, Threw a couple curveballs. Fastball was good. So everything felt good. The main thing is health and looking forward to getting back out there,” deGrom explained.

In his spring training debut Saturday, deGrom threw two innings and didn’t allow a hit, a walk or a run while striking out three batters.

When asked about his velocity being a bit down in the outing, by his standards, deGrom seemed unfazed. “I’d rather stick a 97 [mph fastball] where I want than 100 that leaks back a little bit”